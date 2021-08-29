Analysts Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.23. Capri posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 185.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $64,362,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 36,838.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 984,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90. Capri has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

