Analysts Anticipate Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $582.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report sales of $582.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $582.96 million and the lowest is $582.60 million. Entegris reported sales of $480.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,316 shares of company stock worth $8,345,710 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Entegris by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 5.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $126.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

