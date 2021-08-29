Analysts Anticipate Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to report $1.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $960,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $4.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $5.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $179.83 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOSE. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOSE opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $745.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.