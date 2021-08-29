Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.28. 15,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,388. The stock has a market cap of $235.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

