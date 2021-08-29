Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.40 Million

Brokerages expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report sales of $183.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.00 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $156.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $759.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $770.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $913.33 million, with estimates ranging from $865.30 million to $961.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SDC. Wolfe Research lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

SDC stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.64.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

