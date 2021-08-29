Analysts Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 321.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SFST traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $410.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.06. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.
