Analysts Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 321.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFST traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $410.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.06. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

