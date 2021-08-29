Analysts Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. The Charles Schwab posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 567,526 shares of company stock worth $41,479,755. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.84. 4,691,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,509,754. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

