Analysts Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.12 Million

Brokerages expect that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will post $167.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.00 million to $167.30 million. Calix posted sales of $150.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $653.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.60 million to $660.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $726.87 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $729.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 341,290 shares of company stock worth $16,575,701 in the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 41.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Calix by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at $8,065,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50. Calix has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

