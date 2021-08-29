Analysts Expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.29). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02).

GNCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 153.9% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 9.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $5,850,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNCA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,359. The company has a market capitalization of $96.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

