Analysts Expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.29). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genocea Biosciences.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02).
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 153.9% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 9.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $5,850,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GNCA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,359. The company has a market capitalization of $96.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.
