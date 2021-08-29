Analysts Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to report sales of $686.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $704.00 million and the lowest is $668.00 million. Griffon reported sales of $660.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Griffon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after buying an additional 91,299 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

