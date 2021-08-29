Analysts Expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.09. New Jersey Resources posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. 467,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

