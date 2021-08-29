Analysts Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Post $0.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%.

NYSE PEB traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.90. 903,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,507 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 132.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 90,576 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,975,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

