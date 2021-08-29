Analysts Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%.

PJT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PJT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.80. 126,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,728. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

