Analysts Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Welbilt posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBT. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $847,933.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. 567,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,421. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 2.47.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.