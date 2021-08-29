Analyzing Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) & Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Douglas Emmett pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Douglas Emmett’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.05 billion 6.58 $121.17 million $1.47 15.87 Douglas Emmett $891.52 million 6.48 $50.42 million $1.82 18.08

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Emmett. Brixmor Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brixmor Property Group and Douglas Emmett, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 0 6 2 0 2.25 Douglas Emmett 0 5 2 0 2.29

Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.83, indicating a potential downside of 10.70%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus target price of $33.17, indicating a potential upside of 0.81%. Given Douglas Emmett’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Profitability

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 17.90% 7.44% 2.38% Douglas Emmett 5.83% 1.23% 0.53%

Volatility & Risk

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Douglas Emmett on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The company was founded on June 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

