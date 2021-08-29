Analyzing New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) & Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) and Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New Frontier Health and Encompass Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Frontier Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 Encompass Health 0 0 6 1 3.14

New Frontier Health presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.67%. Encompass Health has a consensus target price of $103.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.83%. Given Encompass Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Encompass Health is more favorable than New Frontier Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Frontier Health and Encompass Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Health $346.44 million 4.28 -$73.26 million N/A N/A Encompass Health $4.64 billion 1.66 $284.20 million $2.89 26.83

Encompass Health has higher revenue and earnings than New Frontier Health.

Profitability

This table compares New Frontier Health and Encompass Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Health -17.23% -4.94% -2.92% Encompass Health 7.83% 19.49% 6.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Encompass Health shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Encompass Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encompass Health has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Encompass Health beats New Frontier Health on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services. It operates five hospitals and nine clinics in northern China; two hospitals and four clinics in eastern China; and two hospitals and one clinic in southern China. The company is based in Beijing, China.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides Medicare-certified home nursing, specialized home care and in-home services. The company was founded by Richard M. Scrushy on February 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

