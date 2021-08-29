Analyzing Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) & SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

This table compares SemiLEDs and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -22.63% -56.71% -7.27% Photronics 5.78% 3.68% 2.93%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SemiLEDs and Photronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Photronics has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.42%. Given Photronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Photronics is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SemiLEDs and Photronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $6.07 million 6.40 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Photronics $609.69 million 1.47 $33.82 million $0.52 27.73

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of SemiLEDs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Photronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SemiLEDs has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Photronics beats SemiLEDs on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc. manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The company’s manufacturing facilities, which are located in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, and Europe. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.