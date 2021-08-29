Analyzing Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sensus Healthcare and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 4 0 3.00 DarioHealth 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 73.52%. DarioHealth has a consensus price target of $26.35, indicating a potential upside of 104.11%. Given DarioHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and DarioHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 6.33 -$6.84 million ($0.42) -8.69 DarioHealth $7.58 million 28.12 -$29.44 million ($4.01) -3.22

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -13.60% -10.02% -7.62% DarioHealth -377.14% -66.69% -59.02%

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats DarioHealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary modulated robotic brachytherapy oncology therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.