Analyzing The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) & Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD)

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) and Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The RealReal and Aiadvertising’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RealReal $298.27 million 4.06 -$175.83 million ($1.98) -6.68 Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.76 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Aiadvertising has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The RealReal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.8% of The RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of The RealReal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The RealReal and Aiadvertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RealReal -60.88% -105.14% -29.15% Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The RealReal and Aiadvertising, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The RealReal 0 5 7 0 2.58 Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A

The RealReal currently has a consensus price target of $28.18, indicating a potential upside of 113.01%. Given The RealReal’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The RealReal is more favorable than Aiadvertising.

Risk & Volatility

The RealReal has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.04, suggesting that its share price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The RealReal beats Aiadvertising on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc. is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino. The company was founded by Julie Wainwright and Marcy Carmack on March 29, 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Aiadvertising Company Profile

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

