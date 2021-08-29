Anchor Neural World Trading Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. Anchor Neural World has a market capitalization of $14.04 million and $38.11 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Anchor Neural World

Anchor Neural World (ANW) is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

