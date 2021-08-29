Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $895.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641,288 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $47,645,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,853 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 128.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,758 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 4.76. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.