Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $372.67. 707,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.98. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

