Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANTM opened at $372.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Barclays boosted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

