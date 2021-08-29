Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $94,654,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $66,523,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $39,205,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 34.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,397,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,279,000 after acquiring an additional 864,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of AIRC opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.23. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.