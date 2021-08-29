Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 109.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at $329,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $205,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,917 shares of company stock worth $1,517,678 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of APLS stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.63.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
