Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.76 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report sales of $71.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.30 million to $75.22 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $68.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $290.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $298.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $294.50 million, with estimates ranging from $279.20 million to $309.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 81.46 and a quick ratio of 81.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

