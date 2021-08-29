Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Up 45.4% in August

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the July 29th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 83,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.63. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 15.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

