Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $151.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

