Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,160 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 2.9% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 107.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,048 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.55. 8,413,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,317. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.