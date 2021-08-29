ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 318,700 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the July 29th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 24,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $57,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,719 shares of company stock worth $103,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

ARC stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $120.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.41. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

