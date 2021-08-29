ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the July 29th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after buying an additional 1,499,755 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after buying an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares during the period. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

