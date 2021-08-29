Arch Capital Group LTD. Acquires 4,901 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Arch Capital Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arch Capital Group LTD. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $48,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.85. 898,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,081. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48.

