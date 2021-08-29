Arch Capital Group LTD. Makes New $50.60 Million Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,093,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,601,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 8.5% of Arch Capital Group LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arch Capital Group LTD. owned about 0.76% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,370. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

