Arch Capital Group LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Arch Capital Group LTD. reduced its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405,472 shares during the quarter. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors accounts for 4.0% of Arch Capital Group LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arch Capital Group LTD. owned about 0.82% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $23,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth $201,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. 154,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,310. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -153.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

