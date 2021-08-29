Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is Godsey & Gibb Associates’ 4th Largest Position

Godsey & Gibb Associates cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 11.4% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates owned about 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $19,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 396,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,018,000 after purchasing an additional 128,758 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $60.57. 1,443,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,057. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.