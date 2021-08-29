Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,410 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 611,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67,228 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $1,239,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.5% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

NYSE:ADM opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.95.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.