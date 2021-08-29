Archer Investment Corp Buys 975 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 296,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,214,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

NYSE PG opened at $142.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.