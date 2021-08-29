Archer Investment Corp Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $162.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.