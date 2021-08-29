Archer Investment Corp Has $9.25 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,967 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.59 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63.

