Archer Investment Corp Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

