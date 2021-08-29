Archer Investment Corp Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 492,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,363 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 61,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.11. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

