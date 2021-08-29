Archer Investment Corp Purchases 16,209 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 7.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Archer Investment Corp owned about 0.25% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $20,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,009,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,751,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.44. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

