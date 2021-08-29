Archer Investment Corp Purchases 4,222 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

