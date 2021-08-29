Archer Investment Corp Sells 1,159 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Archer Investment Corp cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE stock opened at $167.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.21 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.32. The company has a market cap of $265.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

