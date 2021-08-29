Archer Investment Corp Sells 8,132 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Archer Investment Corp cut its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the period. Duke Realty makes up approximately 2.0% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Duke Realty by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Duke Realty by 38.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Duke Realty by 173.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 274,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,001,000 after buying an additional 174,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

