Archer Investment Corp Sells 854 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.0% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $156.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

