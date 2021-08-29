Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the July 29th total of 3,680,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 863,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
ARCT stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. Research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
