Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $527.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to report sales of $527.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $517.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.82 million. Ares Management reported sales of $428.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $75.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $74.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ares Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

