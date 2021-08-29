Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,029 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Athene by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.98.

NYSE:ATH opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $29,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $984,920 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

