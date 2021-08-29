Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,818,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after purchasing an additional 980,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,748.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,801,000 after purchasing an additional 832,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 361,568 shares in the company, valued at $52,000,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $750,371.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,183,005 shares of company stock worth $466,092,000. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.06.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $154.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

